Dodge County sheriff looking for man connected to Craigslist scam involving Must-Ski's ski boats

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is looking for information that could lead to an arrest after a man allegedly stole boats from a Beaver Dam Must-Ski's boat team.

According the sheriff, people responded to a Craigslist ad for outboard boat motors, and traded cash and other items for the boats.

Earlier this month, a Facebook post from the ski team said the boats are valued at $95,000 and were stolen from one of its storage sheds.

Last week, the two boats were recovered in Illinois, but were missing parts of their motors.

According to the people who met the suspect for the Craigslist transaction, the man with the boats was around 50 years old and over 6 feet tall. He was also described as muscular and with a full head of brown hair.

He told the people his name was Mark E. Jones, but went by the nickname "Earl."

A release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said he was driving a newer maroon or dark red Ford extended cap pickup truck with no capper or tonneau cover.

As part of the orginal deal, the suspect was traded a 1984 Chevy Camaro in primer gray color with chrome mag wheels. The interior was black, but in disrepair.

Anyone with information related to the suspect's whereabouts or the theft should call the Dodge County Detective Andy Rolf at 920-386-4130 or the Dodge County sheriff at 386-3726.

