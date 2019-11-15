Dodge County man wins $2.8 million in SuperCash! drawing

MADISON, Wis. - A Dodge County man won $2.8 million in a SuperCash! drawing Thursday.

A news release from the Wisconsin Lottery said Carl Loppnow, of Lebanon, cashed in a total of eight SuperCash! top prize wins from the June 20 drawing. The top prize for a single play of SuperCash! is $350,000.

Loppnow bought the winning tickets at Breselow's Family Market on 100 E. Cady St. and the Kwik Trip on 1184 N. Fourth St., both in Watertown. Each location received a $28,000 incentive for selling the winning tickets.

"We're excited for Carl and his family on this big win," said Cindy Polzin, Wisconsin Lottery director. "We often see Lottery players choosing their own lucky numbers and purchasing tickets at different locations. Since SuperCash! is a game that does not have a shared jackpot, some players choose to play the same numbers multiple times for the same drawing. June 20 was Carl's fortunate night!"

The odds of winning the top prize in SuperCash! are 1 in 1,631,312.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.