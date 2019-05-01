Dodge County man sentenced to 4 years in prison for reckless homicide
JUNEAU, Wis. - A Dodge County judge has sentenced a man to four years in prison for first-degree reckless homicide and felony bail jumping.
Jason L. Thompson, 41, of Beaver Dam, was found guilty in January in the overdose death of James Hook. In 2016, Thompson drove to Madison to pick up heroin and delivered it to Hook. Police said later that night, Hook was found unresponsive in his home.
Thompson was sentenced to two years in prison followed by seven years of extended supervision for the homicide as well as two years in prison and three years of extended supervision on the bail jumping charge.
Attorneys for the state had recommended 10 years of prison followed by five years of extended supervision on the homicide and five years of consecutive probation for the bail jumping.
During the sentencing, Judge Steven Bauer said Thompson had lied on the stand during his trial. He also said while Hook is technically a victim, he isn't a victim because he chose to take the drugs given to him by Thompson.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Dodge County man sentenced to 4 years in prison for reckless homicide
- 'It's been one of my drinking days': Camp Douglas man lied to authorities after fatal crash
- Silver Alert issued for missing Illinois woman last seen in Wisconsin
- Traffic stop leads to 4th OWI arrest in Sauk County, officials say
- More than $25,000 in counterfeit bills discovered in Cross Plains
- School District of Milton superintendent says he will resign at end of school year