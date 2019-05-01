Dodge County man sentenced to 4 years in prison for reckless homicide

Dodge County Sheriff's Office Jason Thompson

JUNEAU, Wis. - A Dodge County judge has sentenced a man to four years in prison for first-degree reckless homicide and felony bail jumping.

Jason L. Thompson, 41, of Beaver Dam, was found guilty in January in the overdose death of James Hook. In 2016, Thompson drove to Madison to pick up heroin and delivered it to Hook. Police said later that night, Hook was found unresponsive in his home.

Thompson was sentenced to two years in prison followed by seven years of extended supervision for the homicide as well as two years in prison and three years of extended supervision on the bail jumping charge.

Attorneys for the state had recommended 10 years of prison followed by five years of extended supervision on the homicide and five years of consecutive probation for the bail jumping.

During the sentencing, Judge Steven Bauer said Thompson had lied on the stand during his trial. He also said while Hook is technically a victim, he isn't a victim because he chose to take the drugs given to him by Thompson.

