Dodge County inmate who brutally beat another inmate has 8 years added to sentence

JUNEAU, Wis. - A Dodge County inmate who brutally beat another inmate had eight years added to his sentence Friday.

According to a news release from the Dodge County District Attorney's Office, Sir Jordan Cosby, 28, was sentenced to another five years in prison with three years of extended supervision and a term of probation.

In August, a jury found Cosby guilty of battery by prisoners and substantial battery.

The release said correctional officers saw Cosby and another inmate attacking a third inmate on June 7, 2017. Officials said Cosby punched the inmate multiple times, and the victim was found lying on the floor, unconscious.

The victim suffered severe head and facial trauma and was covered in blood, according to the release.

The release said officers broke up the fight and restrained Cosby. Authorities said one of the attacking inmates had yelled, "That's for my brother," suggesting that the attack had been planned.

