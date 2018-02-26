Dodge County ice arena in semifinals for LED light upgrades

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A community ice rink in Dodge County is a semifinalist for a national competition that could win them some free energy-efficient upgrades valued at $50,000.

Beaver Dam's Family Center Ice Arena is one of 10 semifinalists in a national competition called Light Like the Pros. Rink owners, coaches and community members nominated rinks around the country, explaining why their rink deserves a state-of-the-art LED sports lighting system.

Board president Jennifer Hiley said the fact that the Beaver Dam rink is completely run by volunteers sets them apart from other arenas. "We don't get paid for what we do. We spend hours helping this rink," said Hiley. "We come in, we clean, do maintenance... all the volunteers keep [this facility] up and running."

The LED lighting system would help reduce energy use by 70 percent, helping the winning ice rink save money on electrical bills.

If you'd like to vote for the Beaver Dam arena, voting is open through Friday at lightlikethepros.com.