Lanes open on Highway 33 in Dodge County after crash

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 03:35 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 04:46 PM CDT

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - All eastbound and westbound lanes are open on Highway 33 at County Road AY in Dodge County after a crash Saturday afternoon. 

According to a release from the Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 3:14 p.m. 

The closure was expected to last two hours. 

