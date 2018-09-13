Documents: UW deal with Foxconn largely confidential
MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison and Foxconn Technology Group will manage their new research partnership largely behind closed doors.
Foxconn and UW-Madison announced plans in August to create a technology institute on campus. The Taiwanese electronics giant also announced it will provide up to $100 million in matching grants to fuel engineering research at the school.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports it has obtained documents that indicate the school and Foxconn will establish a steering committee to oversee the partnership. UW-Madison officials say the committee isn't subject to the state's open meetings law unless members are holding university records. Any information the parties share, including research plans and products, will be confidential.
Bill Leuders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, says the confidentiality language is "obnoxious."
