Documents: Former Marshall police officer, school liaison faces sexual assault charges

Dane County Sheriff's Office Daniel Schuster -- 10/14/18

Dane County Sheriff's Office Daniel Schuster -- 10/14/18

MARSHALL, Wis. - A former Marshall police officer who worked in the school district faces sexual assault charges after inappropriately touching two women at a bar in October, according to court documents.

Daniel Schuster, 39, was charged Nov. 1 with four counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct. He was released on a signature bond the same day.

According to a criminal complaint, two women told police that on Oct. 5, Schuster inappropriately touched them while he was intoxicated at the Fox Bar and Grill in Marshall.

Dane County deputies reviewed surveillance video and saw several instances of Schuster inappropriately touching the women, the complaint said.

Marshall police Chief John Nault told News 3 the department conducted an internal investigation, which turned into a criminal investigation that they handed over to Dane County detectives.

Schuster resigned his position with the department Oct. 15, Nault said.

Nault told News 3 Schuster was a patrol officer who was handling duties at Marshall schools in 2017 part-time. The department hired a different, full-time resource officer in 2018, Nault said.

Schuster is scheduled to be back in court Dec. 20.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.