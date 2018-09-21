Document: Victim shot 10 times, police find hundreds of rounds of ammunition in shooter's home

PHOTOS: Police find hundreds of rounds of ammunition in shooter's home, search warrant shows Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ]

MIDDLETON, Wis. - One of the victims from Wednesday’s shooting at WTS Paradigm was shot 10 times and investigators removed a number of items from the shooter's home, from multiple cans of ammunition to gun parts and a gun building apparatus, according to a search warrant.

Anthony Tong, 43, shot three co-workers in Middleton Wednesday morning.

According to the search warrant for 9738 Gilded Cider Boulevard, police confiscated hundreds of rounds of ammunition, gun accessories, computers and several filing cabinets.

According to the search warrant, Dane County Judge Stephen Ehlke authorized a no-knock warrant entry to the residence Wednesday night.

Some of the items confiscated from Tong's residence include:

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition

Colt commander .177 pellet gun

Sig Sauer pistol box

Multiple computers

Handwritten note near computers

Emergency contact list

1911 80% gun building kit

Filing cabinet with multiple computer parts

3 ballistic vests

Rifle parts with silencer attachments

Wolf 50-caliber black powder gun

26.5mm flare pistol



Dane County property records indicate a home searched Wednesday night at 9738 Gilded Cider Boulevard is owned by Tong. City of Madison property records indicate Tong bought the property in July.

An affidavit from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, filed in 2004 in Minnehaha County obtained by News 3 indicates Tong’s concealed carry permit was revoked in 2004. According to the court documents, police had contact with Sioux Falls police when officers were investigating a disabled fire alarm. Police found Tong had dismantled all the electrically powered elements in his apartment on ceilings and walls, including ceiling fans, lights and smoke detectors.

Tong was "acting very odd," saying the alarms were being used to eavesdrop on him, and police found he was carrying a handgun, pepper spray and two knives, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said officers asked if Tong would consider shooting someone else. He refused to answer, then said "there were people at work who were talking bad about him." The affidavit lists the 1,115 rounds of ammunition that were found in the apartment, along with an AR-15 rifle.

Tong was taken to a mental health facility on a 24-hour mental hold, the affidavit said.

Following the 2004 incident, Tong was forced to surrender his gun and ammunition. Middleton police Chief Charles Foulke said authorities are investigating how he obtained the gun he used to open fire inside WTS Paradigm.