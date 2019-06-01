Documents: Family of Madison woman killed in police response settles for $4.25 million

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The family of a 26-year-old woman who was shot and killed during a police response in 2014 has settled with the city of Madison for $4.25 million, according to federal court documents.

Madison Police Department officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at an apartment on Madison's east side in the early hours of May 18, 2014. When officers arrived, Ashley DiPiazza showed a handgun, police reports said.

Officers Gary Pihlaja and Justin Bailey shot and killed DiPiazza during the response.

The family said police responded poorly to a "suicidal person having a mental health crisis."

An internal review by the Madison Police Department determined the officers did not violate departmental policy. The two officers were cleared of any criminal charges in 2014.

DiPiazza's family filed a civil lawsuit in U.S. court in January of 2016, arguing that the officers used "unreasonable force," and a jury agreed. The jury awarded the DiPiazza family $7 million in damages: $4 million in compensatory damages and $1.5 million in punitive damages against each officer.

The case was settled Friday for less money. A dismissal document filed in federal court stipulates that the city will pay $4.25 million as full settlement of the claims, including attorney fees.

