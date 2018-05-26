WEATHER ALERT

DOC looking for minimum-security inmate who escaped facilities

Posted: May 26, 2018 09:16 AM CDT

Updated: May 26, 2018 09:21 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is searching for a minimum-security inmate who escaped from the Marshall Sherrer Correctional Center in Milwaukee Saturday, according to a news release. 

The DOC said the escape of Tasir Bhatti, 25, has been reported to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Bhatti is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He is described as having brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement immediately. 

