DOC looking for minimum-security inmate who escaped facilities
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is searching for a minimum-security inmate who escaped from the Marshall Sherrer Correctional Center in Milwaukee Saturday, according to a news release.
The DOC said the escape of Tasir Bhatti, 25, has been reported to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and the Milwaukee Police Department.
Bhatti is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He is described as having brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.
Local And Regional News
- Richland County deputies: Woman injured seriously in drunk driving crash
- Rock County offers cooling centers for high-temperature weekend
- No injuries reported in two fights overnight, police say
- Wisconsin Supreme Court suspends former state prosecutor
- Texas man charged in Arkansas slaying of Wisconsin man
- Officer stuck by needle while searching suspect's purse, police say