DOC looking for minimum-security inmate who escaped facilities

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is searching for a minimum-security inmate who escaped from the Marshall Sherrer Correctional Center in Milwaukee Saturday, according to a news release.

The DOC said the escape of Tasir Bhatti, 25, has been reported to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and the Milwaukee Police Department.

Bhatti is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He is described as having brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.