Do you think this is a gouda idea? State lawmakers consider making colby official state cheese
MADISON, Wis. - A group of lawmakers wants to make colby the official state cheese of Wisconsin.
The lawmakers introduced a bill Friday that would add the designation to the Wisconsin Blue Book.
"Wisconsin cheese" as a whole is already considered the official dairy product of Wisconsin.
The proposal was introduced by Reps. Kulp, Edming, James, Rohrkaste, Bowen, VanderMeer, B. Meyers, and Allen.
It is co-sponsored by Senator Bernier.
