Do you think this is a gouda idea? State lawmakers consider making colby official state cheese

Oct 30, 2019 03:21 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 03:21 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A group of lawmakers wants to make colby the official state cheese of Wisconsin.

The lawmakers introduced a bill Friday that would add the designation to the Wisconsin Blue Book.

"Wisconsin cheese" as a whole is already considered the official dairy product of Wisconsin.

The proposal was introduced by Reps. Kulp, Edming, James, Rohrkaste, Bowen, VanderMeer, B. Meyers, and Allen.

It is co-sponsored by Senator Bernier.

