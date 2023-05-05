MADISON, Wis. -- One in four adults and nearly one in five children have a diagnosed seasonal allergy, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In a time when COVID-19 restrictions are easing, it could be difficult to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and symptoms for something more serious.
"There's a large crossover between symptoms of COVID and spring allergy," said Dr. Mark Moss, an allergist at UW Health. "The eye symptoms used to be something that might differentiate more towards spring allergy, but with the new variants, they do include a significant amount of conjunctivitis."
However, Dr. Moss said there are enough differences between seasonal allergies and COVID to be able to tell when it's time to get a COVID test.
"If your symptoms are particularly severe on days where it's warm and sunny, and you've got a nice southerly breeze, your symptoms are more likely to be due to allergy," he said. "Allergies don't cause people to have fevers, chills, body aches, or in general extreme fatigue; those symptoms would highly suggest viral infections such as COVID."
May might seem like the prime time to smell the flowers and enjoy the fresh air, but 81 million Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies, according to UW Health.
“It can be tempting to open your windows to enjoy the fresh air, but for people with allergies, it is better to keep them closed and stay indoors when pollen or mold levels are high,” Moss said. “Instead of keeping windows open, you may want to use air conditioning, which cleans, cools and dries the air in your home.”
Moss recommends wearing a pollen mask while mowing the lawn or weeding the yard and changing clothes or taking a shower immediately after coming indoors. People with allergies should also avoid hanging clothes and sheets outside to dry.
The key is to treat allergy symptoms early and not to wait until symptoms become unbearable to call an allergist, he said.
“From nasal sprays to eye drops to over-the-counter antihistamines, there are a variety of tools to ease allergy symptoms,” Moss said. “The sooner you meet your allergist to come up with a treatment and management plan, the sooner you can go back to enjoying the season.”
