Do Something Good: Pecatonica Elementary School hosts day of community service project

HOLLANDALE, Wis. - Every month, the students at Pecatonica Elementary School focus on one word as part of an education project.

In previous months, they've focused on gratitude, accountability, cooperation, respect, empathy and mindfulness. This month's word was service.

As part of their service learning, the school put together a day of community service projects.

Every student in the school participated and each grade level was assigned a different project.

Kindergarteners made cards for Meals on Wheels and decorated baskets with treats for the Dodgeville Nursing Home.

First graders hung up inspirational quotes in all bathrooms around the school.

Second graders made tie fleece blankets to send to shelters and other countries.

Third graders planted flowers in the garden in front of the school and made gifts for assisted living residents at the Glarner Lodge in New Glarus.

Fourth graders planted trees in community parks.

Fifth graders helped with chores around Munchkey Apples Farm to help prepare for the season.

Teachers who led each grade agreed the kids had the opportunity to do this together. One teacher said the projects "make our hearts feel happy." Another teacher said, "I think it's really nice. It's great they get a chance to do something for somebody else and bring kindness and joy to somebody else."

The kids said they had fun with the projects and hope to do it again next year.



