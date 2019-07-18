DNR working on tech to pinpoint CWD sample origins
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin wildlife officials are working on technology to help pinpoint where hunters killed deer they turn for testing for chronic wasting disease tests.
Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Health Section Chief Tami Ryan told the agency board's CWD subcommittee on Thursday that hunter-supplied information on the location where they killed deer turned in for sampling can be imprecise, a problem when the agency is trying to closely monitor the disease's spread.
Ryan said the DNR is working on a pilot smartphone app that will prevent hunters from completing electronic registration until they enter the county, village or other location information.
She added the agency is considering automated sample turn-in stations where hunters could enter precise location information.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Beltline reduced to 2 lanes at Fish Hatchery Road this weekend; DOT warns of traffic delays
Next Story
As Culver's celebrate 35 years, founders say they never dreamed restaurant would grow this big
Local And Regional News
- As Culver's celebrate 35 years, founders say they never dreamed restaurant would grow this big
- Ho-Chunk Nation responds to proposed Hard Rock casino: 'It's going to make the region a powerhouse'
- Construction workers want drivers to slow down and get rid of distractions
- Man sentenced to 21 months in prison, nearly $63K restitution for credit card fraud
- Authorities arrest second suspect in Madison attempted homicide, police say
- Wisconsin doctor pleads guilty to prescribing fentanyl patches to patients for his own personal use