DNR says Dane County Regional Airport responsible for PFAS found in surface water on property

MADISON, Wis. - Surface water sampling has revealed that the Dane County Regional Airport contains several polyfluoroalkyl substances on the airport's property, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

A Friday news release from the DNR said there were a number of PFAS detected at the airport.

The DNR told airport officials, who sent the sampling results, that the data shows they are responsible for the "discharge of a hazardous substance."

The DNR has asked airport officials to look into the contamination and come up with a cleanup plan.

Large airports are known to have the potential for relatively high concentrations of PFAS when firefighting training and the use of firefighting foam take place on the property.

PFAS are a type of human-made chemicals used in several products. The contaminants have ended up in the environment through spills, discharges and certain types of firefighting foams.

Exposure to PFAS can have harmful health effects in people. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, some exposure above certain levels can lead to an increased risk in thyroid disease, low birth weights and cancer.

