DNR secretary refuses to reinstate permit for sand plant

MADISON, Wis. - The state Department of Natural Resources' secretary has decided not to reinstate a permit for a $75 million sand processing plant in Monroe County.

DNR Secretary Preston Cole signed a decision Tuesday that closes the agency's review of a judge's decision to revoke a permit allowing Meteor Timber to fill 16 acres of wetlands, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

The DNR granted the permit in 2017. An administrative law judge revoked the permit in May 2018, finding that the agency lacked enough information to grant it.

Meteor Timber later that month asked the DNR to review the judge's decision and decide whether to honor it.

Cole says the dispute would be best resolved by mutual agreement or in court.

Meteor attorney John Behling says the company is reviewing Cole's decision.

