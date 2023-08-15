Madison
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has released a new drought resource webpage as a public source for information amid severe drought conditions.
The new webpage gives viewers access to drought conditions across Wisconsin, which 82% of the state is currently experiencing, according to a press release.
Webpage viewers can also find helpful information such as how to water during a drought, tips for water conservation and a map that shows the risk of wildfires across the state.
The resource comes in response to an abnormally dry and hot summer which has put a serious strain on crops throughout the region.
To access the drought resource page, click here.
