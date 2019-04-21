DNR predicts return to normal levels after Wisconsin River crests Sunday afternoon

PORTAGE, Wis. - Officials are recommending that several households along the Wisconsin River remain evacuated, and Levee Road in Sauk and Columbia counties is still closed, but the river has crested and levels are starting to go down.

According to Mike Hillstrom, of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin River crested at around noon in Columbia County, hours earlier than originally predicted.

Still, the river remained high in Portage Sunday afternoon. Juan Fernandez, who lives along the river just off of Highway 33 in the city, said it’s the highest he’s seen it.

"I have a sun room that I watch the water every day,” Fernandez said.

He and his family keep an eye on the river.

“It’s really high compared to what it usually is,” Fernandez’s son, Manuel Fernandez said. “I usually go on the rocks way down there, but it’s way too high.”

"We stacked some rocks just to see the water going up,” Juan Fernandez said. “It's still going up."

They're not the only ones peering out.

"I just was out for a drive and heard the river was kind of up,” said Philip Moore, who lives near Wyocena. “I wanted to take a look and see what's going on. And it's up.”

After living near the area for about 20 years, Moore said the river is about as high as he's seen it.

"We can come see where it's flooding and go back home,” he said.

But the flooding is close to home for the Fernandez family, though their yard remains clear of any water.

"We're not scared for now,” Juan Fernandez said. “Hopefully the water's gonna go down soon."

"We're expecting over the next 24 to 48 hours the river will start dropping significantly,” Hillstrom said.

Perhaps watching the river the closest is the DNR.

"Fortunately some dams upstream on the Wisconsin River did us some favors and let the water come down more slowly, which really held the flooding situation here in Portage,” he said. "Overall, we're pretty happy the impacts have been relatively minimal."

Hillstrom said the river crested Sunday afternoon at about 20 feet, just short of the all-time record, set in 2010, and about a half foot lower than the highest prediction.

"Even that bit of difference can have a big impact on basements or yards getting flooded,” Hillstrom said.

That's a relief for people like Juan Fernandez.

"I'm thankful the water stays there,” he said in reference to the river.

Officials are keeping a constant eye on river levels, along with the forecast, with possible rain predicted. However, Hillstrom said even a moderate rainstorm likely wouldn’t bring water levels up as high as they have been from the big snowmelt the past couple of days.

Hillstrom said he expects evacuees will be able to return home in the next couple days as the river goes down.

