DNR officials warn waterfowl hunters to take caution as water levels rise

Posted: Oct 05, 2019 09:34 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 09:34 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Department of Natural Resources officials are warning waterfowl hunters, anglers and boaters to take caution as water levels rise in Wisconsin.

According to a press release, recent storms have degraded the safety conditions of public waterways and hunting grounds.

"Currents are running fast in unexpected places. Anyone heading into the water should wear a life jacket and watch for floating debris," DNR Chief Warden Todd Schaller said. "It's important to remember to stay within your ability and equipment limits and to avoid strong current areas."

DNR staff members are working to control water flow where possible following recent distress calls from hunters stranded on the water. According to the release, the department expects water levels to remain high over the coming days and weeks.

 

