DNR: Hunters killed slightly fewer bears in 2019
Wisconsin wildlife officials say hunters killed slightly fewer bears in 2019 than last year.
The Department of Natural Resources said Monday that preliminary data shows hunters took 3,648 bears. That's down slightly from 3,680 in 2018.
Kills increased by 36% across the southern two-thirds of the state over 2018. Harvest in the north-central region was up 20%.
More than 120,000 hunters applied for either a bear permit or a preference point for the 2019 season.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Man grabs woman, tries pulling her out of apartment, police say
Next Story
Michigan affirms offer to share Asian carp project costs
Local And Regional News
- Michigan affirms offer to share Asian carp project costs
- Man arrested after charging officer with shovel, resisting arrest, police say
- Driver of stolen SUV crashes, abandons vehicle, police say
- La Valle man arrested following crash of vehicle that struck guide wire to power pole
- Aluminum Christmas tree exhibit to return to Madison, celebrate 60 years of Evergleam trees
- Police arrest man after he jumps into front window of bus, runs away uninjured