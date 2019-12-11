BREAKING NEWS

DNR board OKs drafting new manure rules for sensitive areas

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board has given the department permission to begin drafting contentious restrictions on manure and fertilizer in areas prone to groundwater pollution.

The board voted 5-1 on Tuesday to give the department the go-ahead to begin crafting the restrictions.

The DNR in 2018 imposed restrictions on manure-spreading in 15 northeastern Wisconsin counties in response to drinking water contamination in Kewaunee County.

The agency wants to impose similar restrictions in yet-undefined "sensitive areas" with soil that is susceptible to pollution.

