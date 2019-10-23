Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan update for over-the-air viewers

News

DNR board approves e. coli water regulations

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 10:06 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:44 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The state Department of Natural Resources board has approved new regulations that change how the department measures bacterial contamination in water bodies.

Currently the DNR measures the amount of fecal coliform in water bodies to determine the level of contamination. The new regulations require the department to measure the amount of e. coli in the water to determine contamination levels. DNR officials say they must make the switch to remain eligible for federal grants for beach bacteria monitoring.

Wastewater plants will receive new permit requirements for e. coli levels. DNR officials believe 146 out of 356 plants may have increase disinfection efforts to comply but say financial assistance will be available.

The board approved the change on a unanimous voice vote during a meeting Wednesday.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration