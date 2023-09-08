MADISON, Wis. -- If you come across unopened pine cones over the next few weeks, staff with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources may want them.
The DNR is asking for help with collecting red pine seeds to use for its ongoing reforestation program. This fall, the department's tree nursery in Boscobel will be using the last of its stashed-away seeds and is looking to replenish its supply.
Red pine trees are found throughout the state, though they're especially common in central, northwest and northeast Wisconsin where sandy soil is more common.
“Red pine is Wisconsin’s number one conifer for timber production and many red pine plantations are now being harvested as they reach maturity," DNR Forest Regeneration Specialist Jeremiah Auer said. "For sites that will be returned to red pine production, that most likely means planting seedlings for regeneration so help in collecting seed now is vital to ensure the future of this valuable timber resource.”
DNR staff said the department pays $125 per bushel for properly collected red pine cones, which can net roughly a half-pound of seeds. In order to have enough seeds for a single year's worth of seedlings, the DNR needs to buy more than 120 bushels of cones.
Not every red pine cone is worth gathering, though.
Cones must come from their natural habitats, not from anyone's personal yard.
Early September is an ideal time to collect the pine cones as they're changing color from green to purplish brown before the cones open and release their seeds. Pine cones in the northern part of the state are mostly ready for collection while many in southern Wisconsin have already reached maturity.
Once collected, cones should be stored in a cool, dry and breathable containers so they don't mature further. They'll also need to be sorted by county of collection before selling them to one of the state's nurseries.
DNR staff also recommend wearing gloves to avoid sap-covered hands and using clippers to snip the mature, unopened cones from trees.