Red Pine Cone

MADISON, Wis. -- If you come across unopened pine cones over the next few weeks, staff with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources may want them.

The DNR is asking for help with collecting red pine seeds to use for its ongoing reforestation program. This fall, the department's tree nursery in Boscobel will be using the last of its stashed-away seeds and is looking to replenish its supply.