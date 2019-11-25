DNR: 4 people shot during opening deer hunting weekend in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - Department of Natural Resources officials are asking for the public's help for more information about a man who was shot while deer hunting in Washburn County on Sunday.

According to a news release, at least four people were shot during the deer season's opening weekend.

The release said other incidents occurred in Oneida and Marathon counties, where two separate incidents included hunters discharging their firearms and striking their left feet.

The DNR said a 19-year-old woman was shot in the left hand by a hunter who shot toward a running deer in Fond du Lac County.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Wisconsin DNR tip line at 800-TIP-WDNR.

