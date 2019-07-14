DNA confirms remains are those of missing Virginia toddler
HAMPTON, Va. - Police in Virginia have confirmed that human remains found at a trash incinerator earlier this month belong to a 2-year-old boy who went missing.
Hampton police said in a brief statement Saturday that DNA analysis has confirmed the remains are those of Noah Tomlin.
Noah's mother, Julia Tomlin, has been charged with three counts of felony child neglect involving three children, including Noah. She reported Noah missing on June 24, prompting a massive search.
When the remains were found, the Hampton police chief declined to say how police believe they ended up there and who they think is responsible. The local prosecutor has also declined to discuss the case.
