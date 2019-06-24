Diving operations suspended in search for missing boy, water searches continue

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. - Diving operations are being suspended in the search for a missing 11-year-old boy in the Wisconsin River, according to the Adams County sheriff.

Sheriff Brent York provided an update on the search efforts over the weekend, saying Sunday dive team operations are being suspended, but daily water searches on the river will continue.

Jamison Miller went missing last Tuesday night while swimming in the Wisconsin River. He was swimming near the Wisconsin DNR wildlife area when he went underwater and never resurfaced. Crews have been conducting day-long searches along the river ever since, but authorities say their efforts are now a recovery mission, and not a rescue.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it received help in the search for Jamison from Bruce's Legacy Search and Recovery, the Ft. McCoy Fire Department, the DNR, the Juneau County Sheriff's Department, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office dive team and the La Crosse Fire Department over the weekend.

A vigil was held in Jamison's honor over the weekend.

