Divers, boaters part of search team on Wisconsin River
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - Multiple departments are involved in a search on the Wisconsin River.
The search is taking place off of Chapel Gorge Trail near the Wisconsin River State Natural Area. A News 3 Now crew at the scene reports seeing divers, search crews on boats and several law enforcement agencies responding.
Officials with the Wisconsin Dells Police Department would not provide any information about the search. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources would only confirm they are working with law enforcement agencies.
First responders from the Wisconsin Dells Police Department, the Kilbourn Fire Department, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office and the state DNR are at the scene.
This is a developing story. News 3 Now has a crew at the scene. Stick with Channel 3000 for the latest.
