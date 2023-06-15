Middleton High School sign

MIDDLETON, Wis. -- The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District says it has wrapped up its investigation into bullying and harassment concerns within Middleton High School's athletics program, but it's unclear if any penalties were handed down.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, district officials said they will take a number of steps to prevent bullying and harassment in the wake of separate investigations by the district and the Middleton Police Department following a report of a possible sexual assault involving members of the varsity football team in a locker room shower early this year.

