MIDDLETON, Wis. -- The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District says it has wrapped up its investigation into bullying and harassment concerns within Middleton High School's athletics program, but it's unclear if any penalties were handed down.
In a news release Thursday afternoon, district officials said they will take a number of steps to prevent bullying and harassment in the wake of separate investigations by the district and the Middleton Police Department following a report of a possible sexual assault involving members of the varsity football team in a locker room shower early this year.
Those steps, the release said, include working to better educate students, parents, coaches and advisors about preventing bullying and harassment, strengthening supervision protocols for locker rooms, providing additional leadership development opportunities, and holding "respect roundtables" for students to speak with each other in a structured setting.
After a school resource officer received the report in January, players told officers about inappropriate locker room behavior among members of the team, including instances of players peeing on each other and hitting other teammates' bottoms while naked, according to a police report.
An email sent to parents Thursday said the district's internal investigation has wrapped up, but it did not provide specifics about whether any sanctions or penalties were handed down.
"We know how difficult this has been specifically for the members of the football team and their families," it reads in part. "We believe in them and will support the players, coaches and administrators at the high school campus to make sure they receive the support and resources they need to move forward."