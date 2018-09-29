District: Bus driver on leave after video surfaces leading to investigation

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. - A bus driver in the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District is on leave after a video surfaced showing him put his hand on the back of a girl's head, according to officials with the district.

The concerned mother of the student told Madison 365 the bus driver "smacked her (daughter) in the back of the head." The mother also said her daughter has special needs.

The video was taken Monday during the morning route, according to Perry Hibner with the district. After school, the district had the driver take different students home and, by Tuesday, the driver was on a paid administrative leave.

Both the school district and the Dane County Sheriff's Office are conducting separate investigations into the incident. Hibner said the investigation will continue into next week.

The video of the incident and the name bus driver could be released pending the results of the investigation. Officials with the Dane County Sheriff's Office are not releasing details about the investigation at this time.

News 3 has a partnership with Madison 365.