District: Bus driver fired after investigation into video

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. - A bus driver in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District has been fired after a video surfaced showing him put his hand on the back of a girl's head, according to officials with the district. 

The concerned mother of the student told Madison 365 the bus driver "smacked her (daughter) in the back of the head." The mother also said her daughter has special needs. 

The video was taken on Sept. 24 during the morning route, according to Perry Hibner, with the district. After school, the district had the driver take different students home and, by Tuesday, the driver was on a paid administrative leave.

The district conducted an internal investigation of the bus driver and determined the driver needed to be fired, Hibner said. The driver's termination became official on Oct. 1, one week after the incident happened.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office conducted a separate investigation into the incident. Officials with the Sheriff's Office were not able to provide information about their investigation at this time. 

