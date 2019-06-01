Dispatch: Rollover crash causes traffic delays

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Traffic is starting to decongest after a rollover crash caused traffic delays on Interstate 94 near Sun Prairie on Saturday.

Dane County dispatch confirmed a call came in around 5 p.m. for a rollover crash into the center ditch near the Oaks Golf Course.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Sun Prairie Fire Department are currently investigating.

