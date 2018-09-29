Sheriff's Office: Large bonfire reported as possible explosion in Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. - A large bonfire was reported as a possible explosion in Cottage Grove, according to officials with the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses at the scene told officials that gasoline was thrown onto the fire which made the fire seem more serious.

The call reporting the fire came in around 9:42 p.m., officials said.

Officials responded to the area near Nora Road and South Jargo Road, officials said.

Dane County Sheriff's officials said the person who started the bonfire was asked to have the fire out by dark.