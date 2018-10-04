Red Cross called to assist residents after fire at apartment building, police say

PHOTOS: Fire officials respond to fire at apartment building in Janesville Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ]

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Red Cross has been called to help residents who were displaced from their homes after a fire at a Janesville apartment building, according to officials with the police department.

Officials said the fire started as an outside fire and involved a propane grill on a deck. The fire then grew and threatened the apartment building.

I’m on Morningside drive in Janesville, where multiple units have responded to a fire at an apartment complex. Everyone has been evacuated. I’ll give updates as they come. #News3 @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/Im7eVPez1A — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) October 4, 2018

Everyone inside the building was evacuated. Officials said there are no reports of injuries.

The Janesville Fire Department called for mutual aid to combat the fire, according to officials with Rock County Dispatch.

Officials responded to the call reporting a structure fire at 1616 Morningside Drive around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday night. Dispatchers said the neighborhood has a number of apartment buildings.

This is a developing story. News 3 has a crew at the scene. Stick with Channel 3000 for the latest information.