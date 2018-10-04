News

Red Cross called to assist residents after fire at apartment building, police say

Posted: Oct 03, 2018 08:50 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2018 09:39 PM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Red Cross has been called to help residents who were displaced from their homes after a fire at a Janesville apartment building, according to officials with the police department. 

Officials said the fire started as an outside fire and involved a propane grill on a deck. The fire then grew and threatened the apartment building. 

Everyone inside the building was evacuated. Officials said there are no reports of injuries. 

The Janesville Fire Department called for mutual aid to combat the fire, according to officials with Rock County Dispatch. 

Officials responded to the call reporting a structure fire at 1616 Morningside Drive around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday night. Dispatchers said the neighborhood has a number of apartment buildings. 

