Fire crews work to put out fire at barn in Dane County, sheriff's officials say
PLEASANT SPRINGS, Wis. - Fire crews are working to put out a fire at a barn in Dane County, according to officials with the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
The Stoughton Fire Department and the Dane County Sheriff's Office are responding to the fire in the 1900 block of County B.
The call reporting the fire came in at 9:15 p.m. Thursday.
Officials with the Dane County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the fire is active and that there is heavy smoke at the scene.
This is a developing story. News 3 Now has a crew at the scene. Stick with Channel 3000 for the latest.
