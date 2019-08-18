Dispatch confirms traffic crash at Whitney Way and Raymond Rd.
MADISON, Wis. - Dane County Dispatch confirmed a traffic crash at Whitney Way and Raymond Road Saturday night.
Officials said they were alerted to the crash at 9:30 p.m.
By 10:20 p.m., News 3 Now reporters on the scene said cars were able to go through the intersection again.
There are no confirmed injuries at this time.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous Story
MPD investigating after house window smashed, cars damaged on north side
Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next Story
Madison police respond to several burglaries, vehicle thefts since Friday
Local And Regional News
- Madison police respond to several burglaries, vehicle thefts since Friday
- $5,000 reward: Dane County woman asking for community's help to find lost wedding ring
- UW-Madison reinstates Quintez Cephus as student, his lawyer thanks them for "doing the right thing"
- Silver Alert issued for woman missing after crashing vehicle in Washington County
- Dane County sheriff reports 3 stolen vehicles over weekend
- Woman calls police after man exposes himself to her at laundromat