BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

UW-Madison reinstates Quintez Cephus as student, his lawyer thanks them for "doing the right thing"

News

Dispatch confirms traffic crash at Whitney Way and Raymond Rd.

By:

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 10:22 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 02:44 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Dane County Dispatch confirmed a traffic crash at Whitney Way and Raymond Road Saturday night. 

Officials said they were alerted to the crash at 9:30 p.m. 

By 10:20 p.m., News 3 Now reporters on the scene said cars were able to go through the intersection again. 

There are no confirmed injuries at this time. 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration