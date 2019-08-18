Dispatch confirms traffic crash at Whitney Way and Raymond Rd.

MADISON, Wis. - Dane County Dispatch confirmed a traffic crash at Whitney Way and Raymond Road Saturday night.

Officials said they were alerted to the crash at 9:30 p.m.

By 10:20 p.m., News 3 Now reporters on the scene said cars were able to go through the intersection again.

There are no confirmed injuries at this time.

