Dispatch: 4 fire departments respond to report of house fire in Cottage Grove
TOWN OF COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. - Multiple fire departments are responding to reports of a house fire in Cottage Grove, according to a Dane County dispatcher.
The call reporting a house on fire in the 4600 block of Lotus Lane came in at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Crews with the Cottage Grove, Sun Prairie, Marshall and Deerfield fire departments were all called to the scene.
Authorities with Dane County dispatch said there are no reports of injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. News 3 Now has a crew on the way to the scene. Stick with Channel 3000 for the latest.
