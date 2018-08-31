Dishwasher fire causes woman to be displaced from home, officials say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A woman was displaced from her home overnight after her dishwasher caught on fire, officials said.

The City of Madison Fire Department said it happened around 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Meadowlark Drive in Madison.

Firefighters said a woman came home to find smoke inside her house. She said she saw the dishwasher door was open and it looked like a fire spread on the floor. The fire significantly damaged the dishwasher and burned some kitchen floorboards. The woman said the dishwasher was left to run while she left to do an errand that morning. Firefighters said the fire appears to have started in the electronic controls in the door of the dishwasher.

Firefighters said the woman was asked to find another place to stay due to the smell of smoke and the soot in the house.