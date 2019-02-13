Discarded cigarettes start fire causing $12,500 in damage to Madison home

MADISON, Wis. - A fire that caused $12,500 worth of damage to a Madison home was the result of improperly discarded cigarettes, according to a news release from the Madison Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to a home in the 10 block of North Franklin Avenue around 2:55 p.m. Tuesday. When first responders arrived on the scene, the homeowner told them the fire was already put out.

Firefighters reported a significant fire had taken place in the kitchen area and appeared to have originated in the nearby pantry. The homeowner said the he'd thrown some cigarette butts and their ashes into a garbage can in the pantry. The garbage had refuse inside that included paper products.

The homeowner put out the fire using bowls filled with water and by deploying a fire extinguisher.

Damage from the fire extended from the pantry into the kitchen and dining areas.

The homeowner was evaluated by paramedics and treated on the scene for fire-related injuries but was not taken to a hospital.