Discarded cigarettes lead to balcony fire in Madison

MADISON, Wis. - A balcony caught on fire at an apartment building Saturday night, with the cause being some discarded cigarettes.

According to the news release, units were sent to the 200 block of North Thompson Drive at 11:38 p.m. after a driver on Highway 30 reported seeing flames coming from the apartment.

Officials said they noticed a burning smell but did not immediately pinpoint the exact location.

One of the units later found a burning ember on the ground that was in front of an apartment building. Crews saw that a porch on the third floor appeared to be on fire.

Firefighters entered the building and extinguished the fire before it caused significant damage. One of the occupants had already put some water on the fire, making the extinguishing process quicker.

Officials said a small ash tray and plastic bucket where cigarettes were thrown away were the source of the fire.

The fire damaged the exterior siding of the apartment but did not reach the inside of the unit, and the occupants were not displaced.

