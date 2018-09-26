Discarded cigarettes cause two balcony fires on Madison's east side

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - Over the weekend, two separate east side balconies caught on fire because of improperly discarded smoking materials, officials from the Madison Fire Department said.

According to an incident report, the first happened Saturday night on the 1600 block of Fordem Avenue when the occupant was smoking on the balcony earlier. Engine Company 3 and Medic 3 responded after an occupant put out the fire with an extinguisher.

The occupant told firefighters that he thinks the ash from his cigarette may have landed in some empty boxes on the porch.

He found the fire once he was going to the balcony for another cigarette. The fire consumed a few cardboard boxes and melted a plastic table the boxes were on.

The next incident happened Sunday afternoon around 1:25 p.m. at the 2200 block of Independence Lane.

Firefighters from Fire Station 8 found smoke and flames on the balcony of an apartment complex. Engine 8 extinguished the fire. The occupant of the apartment said he didn't realize there was a fire until he saw the water spraying onto his patio door.

When asked what caused the fire, the resident said neighbors in upstairs units have dropped cigarette butts onto his balcony. The firefighters contacted the neighbors and they admitted to smoking 20 minutes before the firefighters arrived.

The release said the Fire Department has seen at least one smoking-related fire each month in 2018 and have cause nearly a million dollars in damages.

The Fire Department reminds those who smoke to use a metal container filled with sand or water when disposing cigarettes and other smoking materials. They said to not use flower pots, water bottles or other plastic materials.