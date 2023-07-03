MADISON, Wis. -- Big changes are coming to Elver Park, especially if you enjoy playing disc golf.
The park's disc golf course will be getting a redesign beginning this summer, the City of Madison Parks Division said Friday. Part of the plan includes altering the first five holes of the course so players don't have to throw across the large hill in the middle of the park.
Beginning next year, holes Nos. 6-18 will be redesigned to improve quality and playability. Course improvements are expected to run through 2026.
The soccer fields in front of the large hill are also slated to be replaced by a cricket pitch. It would be Madison's second cricket pitch, with the other located at Reindahl Park.
Once stereotyped for the length of its matches, which can last up to five days in some formats of the game, cricket has been steadily growing in popularity in the U.S. A new professional cricket league is set to launch this summer, and the men's T20 Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be held in the U.S. and Caribbean next year.
Other planned changes to Elver Park include a re-paved walking path and new recreational biking facilities. The changes are being made ahead of a large master planning process that will begin next year.
The Parks Division will hold an online listening session on the planned changes on July 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tap or click here for more information.
