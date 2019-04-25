Diocese of Madison announces new bishop

MADISON, Wis. - The Diocese of Madison has announced its new bishop.

Bishop Donald Hying will be celebrating noon mass on Thursday at Holy Name Heights today, according to a tweet by the diocese.

Hying currently serves as the Bishop of Gary, Indiana. He was born in West Allis, Wisconsin and is the youngest of six sons, according to the Diocese of Madison Catholic Herald.

According to a release from the Diocese, Pope Benedict XVI appointed Fr. Donald Hying the Titular Bishop of Regiae and the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. He was consecrated a bishop in July 2011.

He will replace Madison Bishop Robert C. Morlino, who died in November 2018 after having an apparent heart attack during a medical procedure. Morlino was installed as the fourth bishop of Madision in August of 2003. He gained a national reputation for his strong opposition to abortion and same-sex unions.

