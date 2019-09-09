Didion Milling ethanol plant has dryer shutdown

CAMBRIA, Wis. - The Didion Milling ethanol plant had a dryer shutdown on Monday morning.

According to a statement from Didion, the company contacted the Cambria Fire Department after there was a dryer shutdown and rise in dryer temperature. The statement said the company took caution due to its fire safety plan. Didion had an explosion at the plant two years ago.

The release said Didion's safety systems were working as designed, while employees told authorities and followed all the required response protocol.

No injuries were reported, and there were no flames visible. Didion is investigating the cause of the incident.

