DHS: Those affected by flooding can face emotional toll

Sep 06, 2018

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services warned Thursday that individuals who have been affected by flooding and severe storms in the past month could see changes to their emotional well-being.

As southern Wisconsin communities continue to see significant damage from historic rainfall and flooding, the officials from the DHS said that emotional damage can accompany damaged property.

According to officials, coping with disaster can cause emotional distress, and that people in affected communities should keep watch for these developing symptoms:

  • Eating or sleeping too much.
  • Pulling away from people and things.
  • Having low or no energy.
  • Feeling numb, like nothing matters.
  • Having unexplained aches or pains.
  • Feeling helpless or hopeless.
  • Smoking, drinking or using drugs.
  • Feeling unusually confused or forgetful; on edge, angry or upset; worried and scared.
  • Fighting with family and friends.
  • Unable to get rid of troubling thoughts and memories.
  • Unable to perform daily tasks like taking care of kids or getting to work or school.

If a person needs to cope with the stress after a disaster, the DHS also offered these tips:

  • Talk with others who understand how you feel. Don’t isolate yourself.
  • Exercise. Even something simple like stretching or a walk can help reduce stress.
  • Get enough sleep.
  • Establish and maintain a routine. For example, try to have meals at regular times.
  • Avoid excessive exposure to disaster coverage on television or online. The constant replay of a disaster can increase stress.
  • If you have property loss or damage, seek out appropriate resources for recovery and cleanup. Plan for the future.
  • Get involved.  If your community is impacted, volunteer your time or efforts.

According to the DHS, the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can provide immediate crisis council for people in emotional distress after a disaster. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, first responders and human services agencies can all provide information or care. 

