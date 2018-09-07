DHS: Those affected by flooding can face emotional toll

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services warned Thursday that individuals who have been affected by flooding and severe storms in the past month could see changes to their emotional well-being.

As southern Wisconsin communities continue to see significant damage from historic rainfall and flooding, the officials from the DHS said that emotional damage can accompany damaged property.

According to officials, coping with disaster can cause emotional distress, and that people in affected communities should keep watch for these developing symptoms:

Eating or sleeping too much.

Pulling away from people and things.

Having low or no energy.

Feeling numb, like nothing matters.

Having unexplained aches or pains.

Feeling helpless or hopeless.

Smoking, drinking or using drugs.

Feeling unusually confused or forgetful; on edge, angry or upset; worried and scared.

Fighting with family and friends.

Unable to get rid of troubling thoughts and memories.

Unable to perform daily tasks like taking care of kids or getting to work or school.

If a person needs to cope with the stress after a disaster, the DHS also offered these tips: