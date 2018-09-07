DHS: Those affected by flooding can face emotional toll

- Talk with others who understand how you feel. Don’t isolate yourself.
- Exercise. Even something simple like stretching or a walk can help reduce stress.
- Get enough sleep.
- Establish and maintain a routine. For example, try to have meals at regular times.
- Avoid excessive exposure to disaster coverage on television or online. The constant replay of a disaster can increase stress.
- If you have property loss or damage, seek out appropriate resources for recovery and cleanup. Plan for the future.
- Get involved. If your community is impacted, volunteer your time or efforts.
According to the DHS, the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can provide immediate crisis council for people in emotional distress after a disaster. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, first responders and human services agencies can all provide information or care.