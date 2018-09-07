DHS shares tips on preventing mold growth, extensive home damage after recent flooding

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. - People across Sauk County are planning to spend much of the weekend cleaning up and drying out after relentless rainfall both this week and last.

During the storms, people were first focused on protecting their houses and belongings. This weekend, they'll turn that focus to preventing the growth of more mold and further deterioration of their homes.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services outlines the essential steps to flood clean-up.

Department officials say within 24 to 48 hours after a flood, people should try to dry and ventilate their homes. What isn't dry by now should be thrown away, including wet furniture, carpeting, and drywall.

The DHS recommends taking pictures for filing insurance claims. It's important that, while cleaning, people protect themselves. Everyone should wear a mask, goggles, and gloves to protect their mouth, eyes, nose, and skin. People with breathing problems, allergies, or weak immune systems should avoid mold cleanup.

The DHS says all hard services with mold on them should be scrubbed with a water and bleach mixture: 1 cup of bleach to 1 gallon of water.

Some cleanup jobs are too dangerous or challenging for homeowners to take on themselves. The DHS has put together a list of mold remediation contractors. You can find that list here .

Floodwaters carry many contaminants that pose health risks, like sewage, fertilizer, manure, gas, and pesticides.

Officials with the Department of Health say it's important to stay out of floodwaters if possible and to clean-up properly. That means getting rid of any standing water as quickly as possible.

If left alone, pooling water can grow mold, which poses health concerns. It's also recommended you be careful when using household water for drinking or cooking. If a wellhead has been submerged for any amount of time, contaminated floodwaters can pollute the drinking water.