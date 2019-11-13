DHS announces new graduate medical education grant

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced a $1.9 million grant to support eight Graduate Medical Education residents.

According to a news release, the grants will assist in training physicians in rural areas, which research suggests increases the likelihood of graduates remaining in such areas to practice.

The Graduate Medical Education Residency Expansion Grants and Program Grants were launched in 2014 and have been expanded in the 2019-21 biennial budget to include additional specialties, including obstetrics, gerontology and other areas of high-demand physicians needed in rural areas.

