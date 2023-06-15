Hotel proposal for former Madison College downtown campus
Courtesy: NCG Hospitality/Cooper Carry.

MADISON, Wis. -- A developer has unveiled plans for more than 120 housing units and hotel space on a currently vacant block near the Wisconsin State Capitol in downtown Madison.

NCG Hospitality on Thursday released its vision for the block bounded by Wisconsin Avenue and Johnson, Carroll and Dayton streets that formerly housed Madison College's since-shuttered downtown campus.

