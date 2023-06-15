MADISON, Wis. -- A developer has unveiled plans for more than 120 housing units and hotel space on a currently vacant block near the Wisconsin State Capitol in downtown Madison.
NCG Hospitality on Thursday released its vision for the block bounded by Wisconsin Avenue and Johnson, Carroll and Dayton streets that formerly housed Madison College's since-shuttered downtown campus.
NCG envisions converting the former college building into 126 loft-style housing units. The rest of the block would house a dual-branded Autograph Collection Hotel and Residence Inn Hotel by Marriott, adding around 350 hotel rooms, more than 10,000 square feet of meeting space and a rooftop restaurant to the heart of downtown.
“This is a once in a generation opportunity to contribute back to Madison in a significant way," Andy Inman, NCG's chief development officer, said. "This is without question the most exciting project in the history of NCG Hospitality and will be an incredible addition to the City of Madison. Our goal is to offer Madison’s visitors and locals with a one-of-a-kind vibrant downtown hub with stunning and unique spaces not currently available in the city.”
The hotel space would open in 2026 under the current proposal.
NCG's is the latest redevelopment concept for the area since Madison College's board voted in 2016 to close the downtown campus and expand on the city's south side. Since then, numerous proposals have been put forth calling for a combination of housing and hotel space to be built at the site.
NCG's portfolio includes a number of hotels across Madison, including AC Hotel Madison Downtown overlooking the Capitol.
