Lush Lounge exterior

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say multiple detectives are still working to solve a homicide at a lounge on the city's east side last month, but no arrests have been made nearly three weeks after the incident.

A 32-year-old man, later identified as Raheem Blue of Madison, was shot and killed during a gathering at Lush on E. Washington Ave. in the early-morning hours of May 21. Police said the incident happened after a fight broke out in the parking lot following a private event at the lounge.

