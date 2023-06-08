MADISON, Wis. -- A deadly shooting at a lounge on Madison's east side early Sunday morning h…
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say multiple detectives are still working to solve a homicide at a lounge on the city's east side last month, but no arrests have been made nearly three weeks after the incident.
A 32-year-old man, later identified as Raheem Blue of Madison, was shot and killed during a gathering at Lush on E. Washington Ave. in the early-morning hours of May 21. Police said the incident happened after a fight broke out in the parking lot following a private event at the lounge.
Despite officers being nearby when the shooting happened and arriving at the scene less than a minute after the shots were fired, police have not yet been able to find a suspect.
In an update on Thursday morning, police officials said detectives are continuing to look at digital evidence from the area and talk to people who were at the party. To this point, authorities have not released any details about a possible suspect. Police have continued to ask for the public's help in finding any leads in the weeks since the shooting.
The location has been well-known to local officers in recent months. A News 3 Now investigation found that police had been called to Lush 30 times in the last 6 months before the deadly shooting, for everything from burglary to battery and other disturbances.
Those concerns from the city led to the lounge ultimately not being able to renew a liquor license before police ultimately had a restraining order put on the business, temporarily shutting it down.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to reach out to the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or leave a tip online at www.p3tips.com.
