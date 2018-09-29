Despite recent flooding, 60th annual apple festival continues at Gays Mills

GAYS MILLS, Wis. - Even for a community that was forced to partially relocate after floods 10 years ago, this summer's rain was unprecedented.

"This was above and beyond the above and beyond," said former Gays Mills village president Craig Anderson.

Last month, water breached a nearby dam and flooded the main streets of Gays Mills with more water than ever before, leaving shops empty and forcing many to close temporarily.

"We went from having the most vibrant Main Street in the valley to being the remnant you see today," said Anderson.

Despite the rain and flooding, however, there was never a question whether the town would abandon one of its most cherished traditions. On Saturday, the small village in western Wisconsin celebrated its 60th annual apple festival.

"We had to make a decision," said Robin Babb, president of the Gays Mills Lions Club. "Normally we'd be set up downtown, but we decided it would be too wet and muddy to do that."

While part of the festival took place as normal along Main Street downtown, other portions moved up to higher ground.

"We made the decision a couple of weeks ago to come to the the fairgrounds," said Babb.

Babb and Anderson both give credit to the people of Gays Mills for making the festival happen on schedule.

"There are an awful lot of people that put in an awful lot of volunteer time for this event," Babb said.

"Life in rural America and small-town America is a do-it-yourself project," Anderson said.

For those who have spent the last month dealing with flooding, the weekend's festival is an opportunity to relax, said Babb.

"Hopefully people can get out and have a good time and relax for a little bit," he said.

The festival will end Sunday with a parade.